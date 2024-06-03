President Tokayev Explores Future Prospects of Orbis Kazakhstan Group

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Farrukh Makhmudov, founder of Orbis Kazakhstan Group, a multi-profile Kazakh company operating in oilfield services, petrochemicals, authorized retail, agribusiness, agrochemicals, construction, transport, and public catering on June 1, reported the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Makhmudov discussed the company’s results and development prospects. Notably, it is planned to build a full-cycle automobile plant, Orbis Manufacturing, in the Almaty industrial park.

The project, worth 72 billion tenge (US$161.2 million), will unite on one production site such Chinese brands as Exeed and Kaiyi. In the first stage, the project will employ nearly 1,500 people. With a production capacity of 80,000 cars per year, the company will supply products to domestic and foreign markets, including the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus region.

This year, Orbis plans to complete the construction of a shopping and market complex and begin the construction of a multidisciplinary medical clinic in Astana. The company also plans to begin construction of the Agro Park wholesale distribution center.

At present, the group of companies is implementing several projects to develop the Almaty tourism cluster. Reconstruction of the historical Almaty hotel, a symbol of the southern capital, has begun, and construction of the Prosveshchenets recreational center and a multifunctional recreation center in Konaev is underway.

Makhmudov also spoke about the company’s contribution to eliminating the consequences of floods in the settlements of Aksu and Kentubek in the West Kazakhstan Region.