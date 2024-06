ASTANA – A gold mining enterprise worth more than 11 billion tenge (US$24 million) will be launched in the Bayanaul district in the Pavlodar Region by 2027.

An investment project plans to mine up to 800,000 tons of gold ore per year and create more than 250 new jobs, reported Kazinform on June 18.

The Ushtagan GOLD LLP expects to spend 30% of his own funds and 70% of borrowed funds into the project. The enterprise output will be provided for the domestic market.