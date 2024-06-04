Over Ten Low-Cost Airlines Operate Regular Flights in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – In Kazakhstan, over ten low-cost airlines operate regular flights, including Malaysia’s Air Asia X, India’s IndiGO, Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways, the United Arab Emirates’ Wizz Air Abu-Dhabi, Air Arabia, and FlyDubai, Türkiye’s Pegasus Airways, Egypt’s Air Cairo and Red Sea, Saudi Arabia’s Flynas, and Vietnam’s Vietjet Air, among others, Kazinform reported on June 3.

Malaysian airline Air Asia X, one of the largest low-cost carriers in Southeast Asia, launched direct scheduled passenger flights on the Kuala Lumpur-Almaty route on March 14, with a frequency of four weekly flights.

Additionally, from June 18, Omani airline Salam Air plans to resume flights to Kazakhstan, operating twice a week on the Almaty-Muscat route using Airbus 320 and Airbus 321 aircraft.

Kazakhstan introduced an open skies policy several years ago, which allows foreign airlines to operate flights into the country without any restrictions. This policy is expected to attract new foreign low-cost airlines to establish routes to Kazakhstan.