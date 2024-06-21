Newly Designed Buses to Brighten Astana for World Nomad Games

By Nagima Abuova in Astana, Editor’s Picks, Sports on 21 June 2024

ASTANA—Some 100 newly designed buses will start operating in Astana on June 25, showcasing a special brand for the fifth World Nomad Games.  

Newly designed buses for the fifth World Nomad Gamed. Photo credit: Astana Akimat

According to the Astana Akimat (city administration), the design reflects the modernity and culture of Kazakhstan.

These buses boast enhanced lighting and air conditioning, ensuring a comfortable ride for everyone. They also feature innovative multimedia systems to inform and entertain passengers.

In addition to serving as a decorative element for the transportation system, these buses are expected to symbolize the city’s desire for progress and technological innovation.


