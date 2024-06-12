National Kurultai Welcomes Prominent Kazakh Journalists, Broadens Its Scope

ASTANA – The National Kurultai (Congress) announced a rotation in its composition on June 12 on its Telegram channel, welcoming new public representatives.

Karlygash Dzhamankulova, President of the Adil Soz International Foundation for the Protection of Freedom of Speech, Daniyar Kadirov, President of the Otandastar Foundation, and Lev Tarakov, Editor-in-Chief of the socio-political newspaper “Vremya,” have joined the congress.

The National Kurultai, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated in March 2022, has become an open and effective dialogue platform that utilizes different communication formats to generate “sensible and fresh ideas that unite the nation.”

It comprises a diverse range of individuals from various sectors of society, including government officials, representatives from public organizations, business leaders, intellectuals, and cultural figures. The congress gathers every year, the last meeting was held on March 15.