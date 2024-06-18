Media Accreditation Open for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – The fifth World Nomad Games, set to take place in Astana from Sept. 8 to 13, has opened accreditation for media representatives. The accreditation period will remain open until Sept. 1.

The World Nomad Games program will feature 20 competitive and ten demonstration sports. These events include horse racing, traditional forms of wrestling, intellectual games, martial arts, archery, national bird hunting, folk games such as Togyzkumalak (nine pellets), and ethnic sports. In total, 110 sets of medals will be awarded across the competition.

Delegations from 75 countries confirmed their participation in the games. The event will involve around 3,000 participants from over 100 countries and nearly 1,000 volunteers.