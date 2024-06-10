Kazakhstan’s Citix to Upgrade Fuel Stations in Middle East and Africa

ASTANA – Citix, a leader in smart city technologies in Kazakhstan, has signed a tripartite agreement with MEMA, a division of Al Hajiry Holding, and Oman Oil Marketing Company to upgrade a network of fuel stations in Oman, Tanzania, and Saudi Arabia, Citix reported on June 7.

Under this project, Citix will deploy up to 300 Smart Pillar smart boards customized for the region’s needs. These devices use open network data to provide drivers with up-to-date city information via widgets displayed at the top of the screen.

Each participant in this project is a leader in their home country. The Omani holding Al Hajiry, with annual revenues exceeding $400 million, operates in various industries such as real estate development, oil and gas, and outdoor advertising. Oman Oil Marketing Company, with annual revenues of over $2 billion, holds more than 58% of the fuel market in Oman.