Kazakhstan Wins Asian Road Cycling Championships with 15 Medals

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan national road cycling team won the 43d Asian Road Cycling Championships in Almaty with 15 medals, including six gold, three silver, and six bronze, the National Olympic Committee reported on June 13.

The continental championship, held from June 6 to 12, ended with an elite men’s group race at a distance of 151 kilometers, where Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Fedorov, who previously clinched gold, secured a bronze medal.

This year’s medal tally mirrors last year’s performance at the Asian Championship in Thailand, where Kazakhstan also claimed 15 medals. However, in the previous edition, eight of those medals were gold.

The Chinese Taipei team took the second spot with two gold and one silver, while the South Korean team claimed the third position with two gold medals.