Kazakh Cyclist Wins Gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships in Almaty

ASTANA – Yevgeniy Fedorov, a road racing cyclist from Kazakhstan, clinched the gold medal at the 43d Asian Road Cycling Championships in Almaty, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reported on June 9.

Fedorov triumphed in the individual time trial, while fellow Kazakh cyclist Dmitriy Gruzdev secured second place. Rinata Sultanova finished third in the women’s individual time trial.

On June 8, Nicolas Vinokurov, son of renowned Kazakh cyclist and Olympic champion Alexander Vinokurov, won the gold medal in the under-23 men’s race, completing the 34-kilometer distance in 45 minutes and 38 seconds. Last year’s Asian champion, Andrey Remkhe, took the silver.

The championship runs from June 6 to 12. The Kazakhstan road cycling team won two gold medals on the first day in the mixed relay among the elite, as well as among juniors, according to Khabar News Agency.

Teams from 28 countries are participating in the competition, with 29 sets of awards up competed, including 15 for para-athletes.

“The first day is very significant for the Kazakh team. We won three medals: two in the relay and one for the Paralympians. This demonstrates that our country is a cycling power. We are leaders in Asia, and today’s event confirms this,” said Kazakhstan Cycling Federation President Raimbek Batalov.