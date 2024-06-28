Kazakhstan to Launch Industrial Development of Tungsten Ore Deposits

By Nagima Abuova in Business on 28 June 2024

ASTANA—Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar discussed a $350 million project to launch the industrial development of a tungsten ore deposit with executives of Jiaxin International Resources Investment on June 26.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the meeting was conducted to oversee joint investment projects under Kazakh-Chinese industrial cooperation.

The project aims to create 1,000 jobs and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Liu LiQiang, Chairman of Jiaxin International, noted the active support from Kazakh state bodies during project implementation. Both parties expressed confidence in deepening investment cooperation.


