Kazakhstan to Host Prestigious International Biology Olympiad in July

ASTANA—The Kazakh capital will host the prestigious IBO-2024 International Biology Olympiad for the first time from July 7 to 14.

The IBO is one of the world’s top seven subject competitions, and Kazakh students have been regular participants for 28 years. During this time, they have won more than 70 awards of various denominations, including two gold, 20 silver and 54 bronze medals. Four students will represent Kazakhstan this year, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Noting the international event’s importance, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova instructed the responsible agencies during a June 24 meeting.

According to Kazakh Deputy Minister of Education Yedil Ospan, the IBO will welcome 305 students and 275 leaders from 81 countries this year. Sponsorship funds were used to purchase equipment and tools for theoretical and practical tours. More than 80 volunteers will provide support during the event.

Also, the IBO participants will enjoy cultural programs, visit the sights of Astana and the Akmola Region and learn more about the history and national art of Kazakhstan.