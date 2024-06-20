Kazakhstan Stands Ready to Enhance Cooperation with Drug Policy Commission

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to actively interact with the Eastern and Central European and Central Asian Commission on Drug Policy (ECECACD), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during a June 19 meeting with ECECACD Chair Aleksander Kwaśniewski.

According to the Akorda press service, the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation with the ECECACD in the exchange of information, the promotion of best practices and useful experience in combating drug addiction and drug trafficking.

Tokayev mentioned his recent address at the National Kurultai (Congress), emphasizing the need to significantly revise Kazakhstan’s legislation to tighten punishment for those involved in the production and illegal sale of narcotic drugs.

Kwaśniewski discussed new programs and measures aimed at improving the effectiveness of anti-drug policy.

The parties agreed to continue joint work to prevent drug addiction and combat the illegal distribution of drugs.

Established in November 2021 by a group of high-level leaders, the ECECACD aims to inspire an open debate, and promote evidence-based drug policy approaches across the region. The ECECACD is inspired by the Global Commission on Drug Policy, and works in close collaboration with it.

The Commissioners are regional leaders from different professional arenas, and have come together through an awareness of the failure of the current drug control regime – and the urgent need to advocate for drug policies based on scientific evidence, human rights, public health and security.