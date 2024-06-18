Kazakhstan Ranks 12th in Petrol Prices Globally

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranks 12th in the world for the cheapest petrol prices, with a rate of $0.55 per liter, according to the recent Rhino Car Hire’s ranking of global petrol and diesel fuel prices.

In Asia, Kazakhstan holds the second position, following Turkmenistan, which ranks first in Asia and eighth globally, with petrol priced at $0.43 per liter. The Kyrgyz Republic comes third in Asia, offering petrol at $0.78 per liter.

Iran tops the global ranking, with petrol prices of $0.03 per liter, thanks to significant government subsidies. Iran offers the cheapest petrol in the world, despite recent price hikes and rationing measures. Venezuela, with a price of $0.04 per liter, ranks second in the world, although it faces serious economic problems such as hyperinflation and resource management.

According to EnergyProm, Kazakhstan recorded a noticeable increase in fuel production in early 2024. In the first two months of this year, the country produced 899,800 tons of petrol, marking a 3.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Diesel production also rose by 5.8%, reaching 857,200 tons.

As of January, Kazakh refineries have nearly met the entire domestic demand, supplying 99.99% of petrol and 98.3% of diesel fuel.