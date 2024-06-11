Kazakhstan Improves Position in Speedtest Global Index Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan moved up 23 places on the Speedtest Global Index, from 95th in December 2022 to 72nd in December 2023, putting it ahead of neighboring Central Asian countries, reported the Ookla Research on Feb. 19.

Kazakhstan’s mobile download speeds have improved by 61% since late 2022, reaching 35.07 megabits per second (Mbps) in December 2023 from 21.29 Mbps in December 2022.

“Almaty’s 4G median download speed outpaces other cities in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. In the fourth quarter 2023, Almaty had a 4G median download speed of 32.32 Mbps, outpacing Astana. Additionally, both cities reported faster 4G speeds than the neighboring capital cities of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan,” said in the report.

Kazakhstan seeks to utilize 5G technology to support its digital transformation strategy and bridge the digital divide. Kcell and Tele2 are ramping up their 5G rollout with ambitious 5G deployment targets set by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

“Regulation and government initiatives drive Kazakhstan’s digital transformation. The country is implementing strategic regulatory policies, encouraging collaboration between various stakeholders, and launching initiatives like Digital Kazakhstan to promote digital infrastructure and ensure that telecommunications services are widely accessible,’ the report reads.

Kazakhstan ranks ahead of neighboring countries like Uzbekistan at 95th place, the Kyrgyz Republic at 100th place, and Tajikistan at 141st place.