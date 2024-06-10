Kazakhstan Flood Recovery: Thousands Compensated, Tokayev Urges Swift Action

ASTANA – To date, 4,521 families in Kazakhstan have received compensation worth 57.4 billion tenge (US$126.6 million) for repairs and restoration of their homes, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at a June 7 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported Akorda.

In total, nearly 237 billion tenge (US$522.9 million) is required for the complete restoration of housing. Bozumbayev informed that over 64,000 people have already returned to their homes, while those in evacuation centers are receiving necessary assistance. Since the beginning of the flood, 11,998 residential buildings and 5,359 country houses have been affected.

Inspections have been carried out on 16,715 residential buildings in the affected regions, and assessments have been completed for 15,464 structures. Of these, 9,903 houses need repairs, and 6,875 are not subject to restoration. Plans are in place to purchase 4,525 houses and apartments on the secondary market and to build 2,350 new houses following a standard design.

Agreements for the purchase of 1,814 apartments and houses on the secondary market have been finalized. So far, 841 families in the affected regions have received new houses and apartments to replace destroyed homes.

As of June 6, one-time payments totaling over 11 billion tenge (US$24.2 million) have been distributed to 31,642 families out of the 32,440 applications received.

This process has been completed in the Karagandy, Pavlodar, Akmola, Abai, and Ulytau Regions, with ongoing payments in the Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanai, and Atyrau Regions. Additional compensation worth four billion tenge (US$8.8 million) is being provided to 5,489 families to replace lost essential items.

Efforts to compensate affected businesses have also commenced. Regional commissions have reviewed and approved 34 applications from small and medium-sized enterprises, totaling approximately 377 million tenge (US$831,816).

In conclusion, President Tokayev has instructed the government to expedite the assessment and technical inspection of damaged housing and to monitor the quality and timing of new construction.