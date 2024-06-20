Kazakhstan Clinches Gold at Cannes Lions for First Time

ASTANA – For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan’s advertising and creative industries, the GForce advertising agency has won a gold award in the Social and Influencer Lions category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024, reported the festival’s press service.

The event takes place from June 17 to 21 in Cannes and showcased a variety of categories, including traditional media, digital, PR, design, and creative effects.

A gold lion at Cannes Lions is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the advertising and creative world, akin to winning an Oscar in the film industry.