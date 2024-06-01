Kazakhstan Celebrates Children’s Day

ASTANA – Kazakhstan marks the International Children’s Day with major events nationwide on June 1.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Kazakh people on this day.

“Children are the future of Kazakhstan. Creating conditions for the harmonious development of children, protecting their rights, and safeguarding the health of young citizens are always top priorities for our country,” the President wrote on his Twitter.

Each person can and should defend the rights of the children, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Kazakhstan Dinara Zakiyeva told Kazinform.

Zakiyeva said that Kazakhstan is taking measures to protect children’s rights and create a safe environment for their development. A law on domestic violence has recently been adopted. The number of specialists among guardianship authorities is increasing. An anti-bullying program and 10-minute lessons on Personal Safety have been introduced in schools from September. Work continues to connect educational facilities to police units, which should be completed by 2025.

Zakiyeva spoke more about the new law and measures to ensure children are protected from bullying, combining legal, educational, and social strategies in an interview to The Astana Times.

Kazakhstan has ratified all major international legal documents in the field of protecting children’s rights, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, signed 30 years ago.

The number of children under 18 is 6.8 million as of Jan. 1, reported the Bureau of National Statistics. It includes 3.5 million boys and 3.3 million girls. Some 59.7% of children live in urban areas.

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights works in the country to ensure the rights and legitimate interests of children. Regional commissioners for children’s rights have been appointed in 20 regions. An interdepartmental commission on the Affairs of Minors and the Protection of their Rights has been created under the Ministry of Education. The commissions also operate in the regions.

The government approved the plan for the protection of children from violence, suicide prevention and ensuring their rights and well-being for 2023-2025. Recommendations have been developed on algorithms for responding to violence against children in emergency situations.

The national legislative framework includes the law On the Rights of the Child and On Education.