Kazakhstan Becomes Popular Destination for Chinese Travelers

ASTANA – This summer, Kazakhstan is expected to be a key lure for Chinese tourists, alongside traditional destinations like Japan and Thailand, reported Kazinform on June 24.

According to Cirium, an aviation analytics website, Kazakhstan, one of Asia’s fastest-growing destinations, benefits from its inclusion in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, enhancing its appeal to the world’s largest travel market.

South Korea and Japan have already seen a surge of Chinese tourists after their currencies weakened against the yuan. At the same time, Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia and Thailand lure tourists with visa-free entry and relatively lower costs.

Among these destinations, Kazakhstan particularly stands out. ForwardKeys travel website’s data suggests an impressive growth in travel from China, which is expected to outpace even the robust increases seen in countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

“Other destinations that are expected to outpace 2019 levels show hints of geopolitical influence. Türkiye, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Saudi Arabia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan top the list of countries expected to see an increase in travel from China,” according to Cirium.

The return of Chinese tourists is an important phenomenon in the global tourism industry and is critical to the sector’s recovery following the pandemic. Trip.com Group Ltd. reports that outbound travel from China is set to double this year compared to last, with significant family holiday bookings.

“The World Travel and Tourism Council earlier this month forecasts Chinese holidaymakers will splurge 1.8 trillion yuan ($250 billion) on overseas trips this year, exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time,” the article quotes.

While overall numbers have yet to reach those seen in 2019, destinations in Asia are expected to recover to nearly 80% of their former levels this summer.

Kazakhstan and other Asian nations’ appeal is bolstered by visa-free policies and regional proximity, making them attractive for short-term getaways and extended vacations.