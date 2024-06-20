Kazakhstan Aspires To Be Key Player in New Digital Silk Road Initiative

ASTANA — Kazakhstan aims to be a key participant in the new Silk Road in the digital world, as announced during a June 19 meeting of the Council on Improving Investment Climate, chaired by Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the cornerstone of this initiative will be the Digital Code, which will set out the guiding principles for the country’s digitization. This code will introduce new regulatory approaches for digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), and aim to create a safe and comfortable digital environment for citizens and businesses.

Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan has undertaken large-scale digitization reforms in recent years. The government is creating favorable conditions for developing digital technologies and AI. More than 92% of government services are available electronically, with 86% accessible via smartphones.

Significant progress is being made in integrating AI into various sectors. The AI-based Sergek system is used for public and traffic safety, while the Cerebra automated stroke diagnostics platform and Forus Data systems enhance medical institutions’ operations.

Kazakhstan is also partnering with major tech companies, such as NVIDIA, Coursera, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, to offer training programs in AI and machine learning that offer free certification.

Alongside representatives of companies Dentons, Microsoft, and Google, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Doris Bradbury, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Director for Kazakhstan Hüseyin Özhan, and World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan Andrei Mikhnev delivered their remarks at the meeting.