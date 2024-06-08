Kazakh Startup Project Achieves UN’s Digital Public Good Status

ASTANA — CodiPlay, a leading startup in educational technologies, was awarded the status of a digital public good (DPG) by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), supported by the UN Secretary-General, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry on June 7.

This prestigious recognition makes CodiPlay the third company in Kazakhstan to receive this status, highlighting its significant contribution to global educational practices. CodiPlay aims to ensure equal educational opportunities by making IT literacy accessible to every child, regardless of location or social status.

The Digital Public Goods Alliance is a multi-stakeholder initiative that accelerates the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) by facilitating the discovery, development and investment in DPGs.

DPG status is granted to projects that meet standards of openness and accessibility, respect privacy laws and contribute to achieving the SDGs.

Codiplay offers a comprehensive solution for improving IT literacy among children worldwide. The application uses gamified learning to teach coding languages such as Scratch, C++ and Python. Additionally, the company offers CodeKit robotics kits for creating Internet of Things (IoT) projects and the CodiTeach web platform, which is recognized as a DPG and equips teachers with tools to organize training programs.

Schools in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Qatar, the United Kingdom (UK), Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Indonesia are among the first to be connected to the system.

CodiPlay is one of Kazakhstan’s promising EdTech startups. In 2021, it graduated from the Astana Hub acceleration program and received funding from Technopark as part of the Seed Money program.

“Obtaining the status of a DPG from the UN is a significant stage in our company’s development. Despite the lengthy process, we have always remained faithful to our mission of making IT literacy accessible to everyone,” said Zhanadil Taldybayev, the CEO and founder of CodiPlay.

“This status not only strengthens our position on the world stage but also contributes to achieving the UN’s global goal of providing quality education for all. We sincerely thank the Nazarbayev University Innovation Cluster (NURIS) for their support and assistance in this process,” he added.