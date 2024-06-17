Kazakh IT Innovators Unveil Projects in Education, Oil, Payments

ASTANA – Kazakh IT developers presented innovative projects in education, the oil sector and payment systems at the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups.

The Prime Minister’s press service reported that on June 15, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and National Economy Minister Nurlan Baibazarov and Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev visited the Astana Hub to explore innovative projects developed by local specialists.

Astana Hub is working on creating and developing an ecosystem for IT businesses, training IT specialists and supporting start-up projects. Nearly 1,500 IT companies are registered in the technology park, of which more than 400 have foreign participation.

IT developers presented the Alaqan startup, a contactless payment system using palm vein recognition. The project has been on the market since 2020 and today has three products: Alaqan Pay, Alaqan Mektep and Alaqan HR. The Alaqan system has 100,000 users, 1.2 million identifications per month and $300,000 in attracted investments.

Another development is the NeuronOil project, a web-based oilfield development simulator that uses cross-well numerical simulation with machine learning. The technology allows for increasing daily oil production without increasing costs or reducing costs while maintaining planned production volumes.

The work of CodiPlay, a promising Kazakh EdTech startup focused on global expansion, was also presented. The project uses AI and virtual reality, connecting schools in Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, South Korea, the United Kingdom (UK) and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides addressed measures to support startups, commercialize specific innovative projects, and venture finance startups in accordance with the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions to increase the volume of exports of IT services to $1 billion.