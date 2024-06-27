Kazakh Government Considers Territorial Perspectives for a Greener Economy

ASTANA – The Kazakh Government convened a council meeting on the transition to a green economy to discuss measures for more balanced regional development to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and reduce energy intensity.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, focused on the draft plan measures to fulfill the green economy targets, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on June 27.

During the meeting, akims (mayors) of the country’s regions reported on the measures implemented to protect the environment. The North Kazakhstan Region shows positive results using renewable energy, with 174 sources worth 70.3 megawatts (MW) in the region. Also, 125 biomass boilers have been installed, powered by fuel of plant origin, providing energy to 80 budget institutions and saving nearly 260 million tenge (US$559,008).

In 2023, enterprise emissions in the Akmola Region were 96% lower than in 2021. Green energy accounts for 74% of the entire volume in the region’s electric power industry. The Zhambyl Region reported plans to repair 257 water bodies by 2025 due to the need for efficient use of water resources. Today, the region’s main irrigation water volume comes from the transboundary rivers Talas and Shu.

For more than a decade, Kazakhstan has been implementing the concept of transitioning to a green economy. The country’s renewable energy share rose to 4.5% during this period. The recycling rate of production waste reached 25%, whereas consumption – 39%. Using the best available techniques by industrial and agricultural enterprises is one of the most effective tools for achieving the concept’s goals.

“To provide financial support for environmentally friendly projects, it is necessary to develop mechanisms for green lending and the issuance of green bonds,” Bektenov said.