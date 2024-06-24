Kazakh Female Tennis Player Wins WTA 250 Tournament 

ASTANA — Kazakh professional tennis player Yulia Putintseva won the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 250 tournament in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on June 23.

According to the Kazakh Tennis Federation (KTF), in the final, Putintseva defeated Ajla Tomljanović of Australia in two sets, 6-1, 7-6.

Putintseva railed from a 3-5 in the second set and played through two set points to secure the victory.

This title in Birmingham is Putintseva’s third career title, making her the first Kazakh tennis player to win this tournament.

With this win, Putintseva leaped seven positions in the WTA rankings, rising to 34th place.