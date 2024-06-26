Kazakh Companies Showcase Their Products at China-Eurasia EXPO

ASTANA — Forty-five Kazakh companies take part in the China-Eurasia EXPO in Ürümqi, China from June 26 to 30.

According to Kazinform, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, the heads of foreign delegations and Chinese leadership visited the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan during the opening of the eighth China-Eurasia EXPO.

Spanning 260 square meters, the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan is the largest among foreign exhibitors.

According to Asel Egemberdieva, the deputy General Director of QazTrade, this is the second year in a row that they are participating in this exhibition.

“It is an excellent platform for Kazakh exporters to showcase their products to the Chinese market. This exhibition focuses on the food industry. More than ten companies brought sunflower oil. Camel milk powder is also a unique export product,” said Egemberdieva.

Since the motto of the eighth EXPO is “New opportunities on the Silk Road, a new life force in Eurasia”, Egemberdieva noted the Kazakh pavilion is based on the historical concept associated with the Silk Road. She added that agricultural product exports to China are growing annually.

The international exhibition features over 1,000 companies from 50 countries and regions, as well as 30 provinces, autonomous regions and cities of central subordination of China.

The eighth China-Eurasia EXPO has 14 exhibition halls and two outdoor exhibition areas spanning 140,000 square meters. Four large exhibition halls were opened for the first time, including the central pavilion of enterprises, the specialized pavilion of new enterprises, the pavilion of regional enterprises of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, and the main pavilion of enterprises of the chain of eight large industrial clusters of Xinjiang.

This year, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan are the guests of honor of the China-Eurasia EXPO.