Kazakh Capital to Host International Biology Olympiad Showcasing Global Talent

ASTANA – Astana will host the 35th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) on July 7-14, with an expected participation of 350 schoolchildren from 80 countries. More than 40 awards will be up for grabs.

The IBO is the top competition among high school students globally and ranks among the most significant events in education. Since 1996, Kazakh schoolchildren have participated in this scientific competition, clinching two gold, 20 silver, 54 bronze medals, and 14 honorary diplomas. This year, four schoolchildren will represent the Kazakh team.

According to Kanibek Zhumashev, chairman of the Committee of Secondary Education, significant preparatory work has been underway since the start of the academic year, focusing on international-level olympiad tasks covering biochemistry, molecular biology, bioinformatics, anatomy, and animal physiology.

“Kazakhstan’s biology olympic team is preparing for the upcoming competitions, with training camps held at the Daryn Center. Within the event, master classes, seminars on solving biology olympiad problems, and scientific-practical conferences will be conducted for Kazakh teachers by leading scientists worldwide,” he said at a Feb.8 briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Gazdembek Tursunov, Director of the Daryn Center, emphasized that hosting the olympiad in Kazakhstan signifies a great honor and underscores the high levels of knowledge demonstrated by Kazakh schoolchildren.

The costs for organizing and conducting the international olympiad, including the acquisition of biology laboratory equipment, instruments, and accessories for experiments, computers, multimedia equipment, printing and interactive equipment, tables, and chairs for participants, are covered with the involvement of investments.

“After the event, the laboratory equipment will be handed over to specialized schools for use in the educational process. Adherence to established international standards during the olympiad is paramount. The event will be based at Nazarbayev University, whose technical facilities fully meet the standards and conditions for conducting the olympic rounds,” said Tursunov.