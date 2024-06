ASTANA — Yerlan Koshanov, the chairman of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, signed a decree to convene a joint meeting of the houses of the Parliament on June 14, reported the Mazhilis’ press service on June 12.

The meeting is being convened in accordance with subparagraph 2 of paragraph 4 of Article 58 of Kazakhstan’s Constitution.

Both the Mazhilis and the Senate, an upper house of the Parliament, will convene at 9.30 a.m. local time.