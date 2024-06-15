Disney Brings Kazakh Voices to Global Hits: “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” and “Mufasa: The Lion King”

ASTANA—Three animated films, “Inside Out 2,” “Moana 2,” and “Mufasa: The Lion King,” produced by Walt Disney Pictures, are to be dubbed in the Kazakh language this year.

“Inside Out 2,” an animated film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, was released in cinemas worldwide on June 12. According to the Khabar TV channel, the Kazakh version premiered on June 13. Disney and Pixar financed the dubbing of the film.

Famous theater and film actors, pop stars, and popular bloggers voiced the characters of these animated films in the Kazakh language.

In the fall of this year, Kazakh audiences will enjoy “Moana 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King” in Kazakh.

According to Dubbing Director Shah-Murat Ordabayev, the recording process took place without any challenges. The main difficulty was attracting recognizable voices.

“We did this so that the audience would be more active, so that they would come to listen to their favorite voices. We managed to do this in the Kazakh version,” he said.