China Plans to Build Large Multifunctional Complex in Astana

ASTANA – China’s Jumway Group, in collaboration with other major corporations, plans to construct a one-million-square-meter multifunctional complex in Astana, Chairman Hu Jian Xiong announced during a June 19 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

As stated by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Nurtleu highlighted the project’s potential to become a new growth point for Astana, enhancing its tourism, business, and cultural sectors.

The head of Jumway Group outlined plans for joint investment projects in the capital, including developing a shopping and entertainment cluster, a hotel complex, recreational and leisure facilities, and commercial and residential real estate.