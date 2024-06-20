China Plans to Build Large Multifunctional Complex in Astana

By Staff Report in International on 20 June 2024

ASTANA – China’s Jumway Group, in collaboration with other major corporations, plans to construct a one-million-square-meter multifunctional complex in Astana, Chairman Hu Jian Xiong announced during a June 19 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

Murat Nurtleu with Hu Jian Xiong. Photo credit: gov.kz

As stated by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, Nurtleu highlighted the project’s potential to become a new growth point for Astana, enhancing its tourism, business, and cultural sectors.

The head of Jumway Group outlined plans for joint investment projects in the capital, including developing a shopping and entertainment cluster, a hotel complex, recreational and leisure facilities, and commercial and residential real estate.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »