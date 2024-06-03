Beijing-Paris Classic Car Rally: Seventy Vintage Cars Arrive in Almaty

ASTANA — Seventy classic vintage cars arrived in Kazakhstan on June 2 as part of the legendary Beijing-Paris Classic Car Rally, reported Tengri Auto.

On May 18, the brave riders left Beijing, crossed the vast expanses through Urumqi and reached Almaty.

Their route passes through Kyzylorda and Aktau, where they will take a ferry to Baku. Then, on June 23, they plan to reach Europe and their final destination, Paris.

According to Wikipedia, the Beijing-Paris is an automobile race, initially held in 1907, between Peking (now Beijing), then Qing China (now the People’s Republic of China) and Paris, France (then French Third Republic), a distance of 14,994 kilometers.

The idea for the race came from a challenge published in the Paris newspaper Le Matin on Jan. 31, 1907, reading: “What needs to be proved today is that as long as a man has a car, he can do anything and go anywhere. Is there anyone who will undertake to travel this summer from Paris to Peking by automobile?”