Astana to Host Energy Week Central Asia & Caspian 2024 in September

ASTANA – Energy Week Central Asia & Caspian 2024, previously known as Energy Week Central Asia & Mongolia, is set to take place on Sept. 5-6 in the Kazakh capital.

According to the event’s press service, the meeting is poised to bring together critical stakeholders from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and neighboring countries.

The event will attract a diverse array of global developers, sponsors, financiers, and leading technological companies, converging to shape the region’s green transition. With enormous untapped renewable energy potential and favorable conditions, the focus will be on discussing policy and regulatory frameworks, financing renewable energy, and exploring technology-specific projects, including Solar PV, Storage, Wind Energy, Green Hydrogen, and Hydropower.

“Energy Week offers more than just a conference agenda; it presents unprecedented networking opportunities through its consultant-led B2B [business-to-business] zone and concurrent business meetings. To mark the fifth edition of Energy Week in Central Asia, organizers are thrilled to announce the introduction of the Solar Qazaqstan Awards. These awards, adjudicated by an independent panel of judges, aim to spotlight milestone projects, pioneering individuals, and innovative organizations in the solar energy sector,” the statement reads.