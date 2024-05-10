Floods in Kazakhstan: More People Return Home, Companies Donate Funds

ASTANA – According to the latest Ministry of Emergency Situations data, 54,276 people returned to their homes, and 5,284 people remain in temporary accommodation centers.

The Kazakh government continues compensating families affected by devastating floods, and more large businesses are expressing their readiness to assist with flood mitigation measures.

Kazakhstan’s three large companies will allocate more than 28 billion tenge (US$63.9 million) for the construction and purchase of housing for victims of floods in the Aktobe Region, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on May 6.

Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Chairman of the BI Group construction holding Aidyn Rakhimbayev, First Deputy General Director of Verny Capital private equity company Dauren Utemuratov and General Director of Kazchrome JSC, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), Sergey Prokopyev visited the Aktobe Region, where the flood situation is stabilizing.

In total, 4,600 homes were damaged by the disaster. Over 1,000 houses and dachas have been inspected, 641 of which are beyond repair.

The BI Group holding is starting to build nearly 40 houses in the Mugalzhar and Aitekebi districts. The company will also buy 34 apartments in Aktobe for those left homeless. The work is scheduled to be completed in mid-August. The company allocated 2 billion tenge (US$4.5 million) for these purposes.

“In total, we are allocating 5 billion tenge (US$11.4 million) to combat the consequences of floods, including 2 billion tenge (US$4.5 million) for the Aktobe Region,” said Rakhimbayev.

Bolat Utemuratov’s private foundation will fund the construction of an additional 150 homes in the Kobdinsky district as well as the acquisition of 269 homes and apartments in Aktobe and the surrounding districts.

“In total, 11.5 billion tenge (US$26.2 million) will be allocated for the Aktobe Region,” said Utemuratov.

The ERG, a large mining and raw materials supplier, will allocate around 15 billion tenge (US$34.2 million) to the region.

“All ERG enterprises provide all possible assistance to eliminate the consequences of floods. Shareholders allocated nearly 40 billion tenge (US$91.3 million). In the Aktobe Region, our companies interacted with local executive bodies from the first days of the flood. We are providing equipment, and our volunteers are also engaged in relief efforts,” said Prokopyev.

During a meeting with the population, Bozumbayev discussed the situation in the region, compensation for damage and restoration of housing in detail.

“The local budget has allocated 7.8 billion tenge (US$17.8 million) to eliminate damage caused by floods. However, in addition to the housing stock, we have to repair 136 kilometers of roads, 15 bridges, and 23 social facilities,” said Bozumbayev.

Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund will allocate another 1.5 billion tenge (US$3.4 million) to build 54 houses in the Irgiz district.