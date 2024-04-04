Turkistan Region to Get First Harvest of Bananas This Summer

ASTANA—Gen Group Kazakstan, a greenhouse farm in the Turkistan Region, will harvest its first bananas in early summer, Kazinform reported on April 3.

Last summer, the greenhouse farm planted 7,400 banana tree seedlings on an area of 5.3 hectares in the Sairam district. The fruit is grown using Turkish technology.

According to Gen Group Kazakstan, the country’s first company to cultivate bananas on an industrial scale, there are no risks associated with cultivating exotic fruit. The main thing is to maintain suitable temperature and humidity levels.

The company intends to sell all its products on the Kazakh market. Bananas, lemons, and dates are also grown in greenhouses in the Sairam district.