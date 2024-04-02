Tokayev, Defense Minister Address Efforts to Solidify Military Readiness

ASTANA – Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov briefed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the combat readiness of the nation’s army during an April 1 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

Zhaksylykov reported on the operational and combat training of army units and efforts to train command and control bodies and personnel. The sides underlined the importance of effective interaction between the Armed Forces and central and local authorities in emergencies, including during the current flood control period.

The minister highlighted that the Armed Forces have modern technologies and weapons. He also spoke about the development of territorial defense troops and the improvement of military infrastructure.

The meeting focused on the events planned for this year, including as part of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as large-scale exercises, including at the international level.

The President noted the importance of the activities of the Kazakh peacekeeping contingent in the Golan Heights under the United Nations.

Tokayev instructed Zhaksylykov to take further measures to enhance the combat potential of the Armed Forces.