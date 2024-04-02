Qazaq Culture Platform Showcases Kazakhstan’s Heritage and National Identity

ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information presented a project dubbed Qazaq Culture on March 29. The project aims to popularize Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and promote the national brand, reported the ministry’s press service.



The creation of the website represents a significant step in drawing global attention to Kazakh culture and its diversity. The platform encompasses the United Nation’s six official languages, along with Kazakh and Turkish.

The project offers viewers a distinctive opportunity to explore Kazakhstan’s regions and attractions through virtual 3D tours. Using artificial intelligence, visitors can modify their photos to see themselves as batyrs (warriors) of the great steppe.



The website’s main highlight will be its unified ticketing system for all cultural venues, eliminating costly intermediaries. It will also offer a subscription format for online issuance of a single ticket, enabling tourists to visit any museum in a particular city or a country as a whole.

The website features several sections, one of which includes publications on Kazakhstan’s unique archival fund. The section provides access to a wealth of historical documents and materials, serving as an invaluable resource for researchers and historians.

Another section hosts a news blog covering cultural updates from within the country and around the world. It will also host vibrant festivals, fairs, competitions, theatrical premieres, domestic film releases, book presentations, and art exhibitions, among other projects. Information regarding Kazakh mobile applications related to arts and cultural events will be accessible on the platform.