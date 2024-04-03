Kazakhstan, South Korea Forge Educational Partnerships with Scholarship Memorandum

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon signed a memorandum to provide scholarships to Kazakh students at a meeting on April 2, reported the ministry’s press service.

Starting this year, the Seoul administration will provide five educational grants to Kazakh citizens for master’s studies in technical and engineering fields, such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, biology, and fintech/blockchain.

Kazakh students will have the opportunity to study at four leading universities in South Korea: Sungkyunkwan University, Kyung Hee University, Hanyang University, and the University of Seoul.

With Yim Tae-hee, the current superintendent of the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education, Nurbek signed a memorandum to send Kazakh graduates from pedagogical universities to South Korea to teach Russian in provincial schools.

At a meeting with Lee Jong-ho, South Korean Minister of Science and Information and Communication Technologies, Nurbek spoke about the reforms Kazakhstan undertakes in higher education and science areas, particularly President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction to open three AI-focused schools.

Lee Jong-ho promised to support the establishment of a branch of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Kazakhstan, proposing to combine scholarship programs of both countries to advance scientific results.