Kazakhstan, Germany to Build International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Zhetisu

By Saniya Sakenova in Business, Editor’s Picks, Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia on 1 April 2024

ASTANA – The Hansa Consortium of Germany is set to invest in constructing an international cargo and passenger airport at the Khorgos – Eastern Gate special economic zone, the press service of the Zhetisu Region’s administration reported on March 28.

Photo credit: kursiv.media Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana

The joint Kazakh-German project, valued at 250 billion tenge ($559.2 million) worth of investment, is expected to carry 50,000 tons of cargo and up to 500 people per hour.

The airport, anticipated to provide 700 job opportunities, is scheduled for launch in 2027, with plans to finalize a phased expansion, increase production capacity, and commission a hotel and a shopping and entertainment center by 2032.

The project will be implemented in three stages. The entire basic infrastructure will be built in the first stage, while the second and third ones will include the completion of additional infrastructure and the expansion of the capacity of the passenger terminal, cargo, and fuel warehouses.

Investors also plan to broaden and develop a range of trade, tourism, food, and accommodation services.

The aircraft will utilize modern Jet A-1 fuel.


