Kazakhstan Elevates Digital Skills of Central Asian Civil Servants

ASTANA — Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) and the Singaporean Foreign Ministry launched the Dostyk Digitalization program to enhance the digital skills of civil servants from Central Asian countries, the agency’s press service reported on April 1.

The program, running from April 1 to 5, provides training on digital governance and e-government in English to 20 civil servants from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The courses also include expert meetings and a cultural program.

The participants will learn about the potential of digital transformation in public administration and exchange experiences with colleagues from Kazakhstan and Singapore.

The program selected mid- and senior-level civil servants engaged in digital transformation and the formulation of national policies in this area within their countries.

With a grant from KazAID, the training is offered to participants on a non-refundable basis.