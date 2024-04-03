Kazakh PM Explores Cutting-Edge Science at Nazarbayev University

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov convened a meeting of the Supreme Board of Trustees of Nazarbayev University (NU), Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, and Nazarbayev Foundation to explore the state-of-the-art laboratories of NU and its latest scientific developments on April 2, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Presently, research teams at NU laboratories are engaged in artificial intelligence development, studying innovations in optoelectronics to introduce green technologies and expanding the capabilities of diagnosing and treating complex diseases.

Dos Sarbassov, general director of the National Laboratory Astana (NLA), elaborated on his team’s work towards developing an effective cancer treatment, which showed encouraging results following the initial phases 1 and 2 studies of the drug.

Ainur Akilzhanova, acting director of the Center for Life Sciences at NLA, spoke about creating a “genetic profile” of Kazakh citizens, which would help identify predispositions to diseases and contribute to public health protection and domestic medicine development.

“One of the main directions that we are developing in our laboratory is the study of the Kazakh reference genome. That is, how unique and different we are from other populations to build a reference genomic database of genomic variants,” she said.

The Supreme Board of Trustees was presented to an accelerator for research on water purification and hydrogen generation, created jointly with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the United States.

Bektenov, who also serves as chairman of the Board, outlined specific tasks for integrating science and production and expanding access to scientific infrastructure for the Kazakh research community.