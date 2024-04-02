French Cargo Aircraft Lands at Shymkent Airport to Pick Up Goods  

ASTANA — FTL Airlines, a French cargo carrier, made its first technical landing at Shymkent airport on March 29 to pick up goods on the route from Paris toward Hainan, reported Shymkent Akimat (administration).

“According to the previously reached agreements, air cargo transportation to Shymkent is planned to be organized on a regular basis. This will be a significant step in the development of the logistics infrastructure of the metropolis,” the statement reads.

Negotiations with other foreign companies are also ongoing. Previously, cargo planes landed at Shymkent airport only for onboard refueling. The construction of the airport’s new terminal, which is supposed to increase capacity by ten times, is now nearing completion. Also, a new runway was decided to be built in accordance with international requirements.

“This is not only development of the airport as a multimodal hub, but also a good opportunity for our local business if someone wants to send some goods to other countries. One can send our perishable products – vegetables, fruits – to France, and also receive cargo from China, for example, some equipment for processing these products,” said Rolan Ibragimov, head of Shymkent department for passenger transport and highways to Khabar TV channel.