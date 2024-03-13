YouTube Premium Launches in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — YouTube Premium became available to Kazakhstan residents on March 13, opening up new opportunities on the video hosting platform, reported the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry’s press service.

“I am pleased to share great news with you. YouTube Premium is now in Kazakhstan, with new opportunities for users and content creators. This event marks a significant step in the development of the country’s digital infrastructure and its integration into the global network,” Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin wrote in his Telegram channel on March 13.

In March last year, during his working visit to Silicon Valley, Mussin discussed the launch of the service in Kazakhstan with Adam Smith, YouTube’s vice president of product management.

YouTube Premium subscription offers unlimited video and music content access without advertising, offline downloads and background play.

According to Mussin, the ministry is now addressing opportunities to develop the digital economy and support local content creators in Kazakhstan.