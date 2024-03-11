US Think Tank Reviews Kazakhstan-US Relations in Global South Context  

ASTANA – Kazakh Ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev took part in a March 7 panel discussion titled Rethinking U.S. Approaches in the Context of the Global South, hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a prominent American think tank, in Washington D.C., reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The speakers included Ashikbayev, Zambian Ambassador to the United States Chibamba Kanyama, and CSIS Senior Vice President Daniel Runde.

In his speech, Ashikbayev noted that modern geopolitical realities are characterized by competition between global powers, which is reflected in the approach and interaction with the countries of the Global South and the Middle Powers. In this regard, Ashikbayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s strategic commitment to a multi-vector policy, which has proved to be an effective mechanism for interaction with international partners.

According to him, serving as a bridge between the West and the East, Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of pragmatic and mutually beneficial relations with all countries, guided by national interests.

Ashikbayev outlined the prospects for expanding a strategic partnership with the United States in critical minerals, agriculture, IT technologies, and more.

Runde expressed his appreciation for Kazakhstan’s constructive foreign policy and its significant role in the international arena. He also underscored the country’s remarkable growth and pace of development since gaining independence.

According to Runde, the United States should enhance its relations with Kazakhstan across various issues, including rare earth metals, trade, and energy.

The participants underlined the importance of respecting the interests of all countries, which is a fundamental condition for fostering balanced international relations.