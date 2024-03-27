Two New Flights Launch to Central Asian Destinations

ASTANA — Kazakhstan expands its connectivity with Central Asian countries by introducing two new flights from Turkistan to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and Astana to Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The first international flight on the Turkistan-Samarkand route operated by Qazaq Air Airlines carried the first 66 passengers on March 22, reported the airline’s press service.

This initiative aims to bolster tourist cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“In honor of the Nauryz holiday, we launched festive flights to the historic city of Uzbekistan. Air service between the two cradles of Turkic countries opens the door for more intensive cultural exchange. Both states are rich in history and cultural heritage, which will now become more accessible to the citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Guests of the cities will be able to enjoy unique cultural monuments and the best traditions, opening new tourist horizons,” said Suleiman Mirzayev, Qazaq Air commercial director.

Regular air services between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will operate twice a week. The flights will be one hour long.

Tajikistan’s national air carrier, Somon Air, also announced the opening of a direct regular flight from Dushanbe to Astana.

“The new direction will not only expand the airline’s route network but will also give impetus to the development and strengthening of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, and passengers will be given the opportunity to make direct regular flights between the capitals of the two countries,” reads their press message.

The first flight from Dushanbe to Astana is scheduled for Apr. 2. Flights are expected to operate once a week, on Tuesdays. Starting from Apr. 19, the frequency of flights to Astana will be increased to two flights per week – on Tuesdays and Fridays.