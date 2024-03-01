SCO Roundtable in Nairobi: Kazakhstan Leads Environmental Security Discussion

ASTANA – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat held a roundtable discussion under Kazakhstan’s chairmanship on environmental security in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 26, reported the SCO press service.

The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan organized the event for the SCO Secretariat as part of the 2024 Year of Ecology. The meeting occurred within the implementation of the joint plan of action during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship for 2023-2024.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Min and Inger Andersen, the executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), signed a memorandum of understanding.

The document envisages the development of cooperation between the two organizations on biodiversity conservation, disaster risk reduction, climate change adaptation, scientific and technical partnership, environmental pollution reduction, promotion of sustainable development, and the advancement of ecotourism.

The parties discussed the development of ecology and environmental protection in the organization’s member states and the prospects for strengthening multilateral cooperation. The sides exchanged views in addressing emerging challenges and threats related to environmental security.

The roundtable emphasized the importance of expanding SCO cooperation in ecology and environmental protection.