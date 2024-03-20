Radio Stations Worldwide Congratulate Kazakhs on Nauryz Holiday

By Staff Report in International on 20 March 2024

ASTANA — For the first time, radio stations across five continents congratulated people in Kazakhstan on the Nauryz holiday by playing joyful Kazakh kuis (traditional music), the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on March 20.

Photo credit: Arman Mukhatov / el.kz

Stations broadcast the majestic sounds of the dombyra, performed by the Kurmangazy orchestra, immersing listeners in the atmosphere of Nauryz’s vibrant spring holiday.

The music of the Great Steppe emerged as a solemn message of goodwill globally, played across countries including Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, the Kyrgyz Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Poland, Russia, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, the United States, and Vietnam.


