President Tokayev Meets With Senate Chair, Outlines Tasks for 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairperson of Senate, an upper house of the Parliament, Maulen Ashimbayev on March 5 to discuss the Senate’s work on legislative support for reforms and set plans for the coming period, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Ashimbayev, the Senate members are currently considering laws on ensuring women’s rights and children’s safety, healthcare, transfer pricing, migration, communications and digitalization, science and education. The Mazhilis, a lower house of the Parliament, is considering 10 draft bills initiated by senators on science, reforming the judicial system, circulation of organic products, improving safe working conditions and protecting the labor rights of workers.

Plans for this year include consideration of five Codes: Budget, Construction, Water, Tax and Digital, as well as draft laws “On Government Procurement”, “On Mass Media” and “On Heat Power Energy”.

Ashimbayev also spoke about the work of the Parliamentary Commission for monitoring the implementation of national goals and objectives in the field of sustainable development of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev was familiarized with the activities of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The Congress Development Concept for 2023-2033 is currently being implemented.

The meeting also addressed the Senate’s work with maslikhat (local representative body) deputies and the 30th anniversary since the start of the work of maslikhats in the country. To mark it, Kazakhstan will hold an international conference in April.

Following the meeting, Tokayev noted the special role of legislative support for the reforms implemented in the country, focusing on regional development. In his opinion, deputies of local representative bodies should be widely involved in this work.