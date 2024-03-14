President Tokayev Congratulates Kazakhstan on Amal Holiday

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh citizens on the eve of Nauryz – the Amal holiday or the Day of Greeting, on his X account on March 14.

“Congratulations to everyone on the arrival of Nauryz – Amal holiday! Its celebration is an age-old tradition that revives ancient folk customs and is an integral part of our culture. On this day, our national values and identity come to the fore. May the new year bring happiness and prosperity to everyone!” he wrote.

During the Day of Greeting, people visit one another, exchanging warm wishes and congratulating each other on the arrival of spring while expressing respect for elders. It stands as a celebration honoring brotherhood, humility, and empathy.

While the official Day of Equinox is recognized on March 22, people in western regions of Kazakhstan observe this holiday on March 14, dressing in traditional garments and gathering outdoors to celebrate.