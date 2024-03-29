Number of Electric Cars in Kazakhstans Grows Ninefold in One Year

ASTANA – Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in Kazakhstan. The number of electric cars in the country surged ninefold in January compared to January last year, according to data from the Bureau of National Statistics.



“The number of passenger cars powered by electricity has increased 9.2 times, from 914 to 8,366 units. The highest number of electric vehicles is in the cities of Almaty – 4,946 units, Astana – 1,044 units, and the Almaty Region – 379 units,” reads the bureau’s statement.

As of Feb. 1, the number of registered motor vehicles in Kazakhstan reached 5.3 million units, of which 88.1% are passenger cars, 9.8% are trucks, and 2.1% are buses.

According to the Energyprom analytical website, the surge is linked to the decision by the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Council to extend the duty-free import of electric vehicles until the end of 2025. The cancellation of the duty allows for a saving of 15% off the customs value of the vehicle.

According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicles are growing in popularity globally as well. Within five years, between 2017 and 2022, sales of electric vehicles surged from approximately one million to over 10 million.

In 2022, sales of electric cars surpassed 10 million, an increase of 55% compared to 2021. Half of these sales were in China.