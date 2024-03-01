News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Dedication to Nuclear Disarmament, Enhanced Collaboration with Uzbekistan and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles from global media outlets on news about Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Kazakhstan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament, the country’s rise to a middle power, enhanced collaboration with Uzbekistan, Germany’s intention to explore the potential for lithium mining in the country, and oil output growth to European markets.

Kazakhstan Champions Nuclear Disarmament, Eyes Leadership in Global Non-Proliferation Forums

BNN Breaking published an article on Feb. 28 on how Kazakhstan is shaping global discourse on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.

The author cites the address of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, where he highlighted the nation’s dedication to nuclear disarmament and its upcoming chairmanship roles in several key forums devoted to nuclear non-proliferation.

According to the article, Kazakhstan is “reinforcing its position on the global stage amidst current geopolitical tensions.”

Kazakhstan’s Emergence as a Middle Power: Implications for Western Relations

An expert article published by Asia Society think tank on Feb. 29 reported that a recent report by a German analytical center categorized Kazakhstan as a ‘middle power’ – a nation with considerable influence in the global political and economic arena, yet less so than a major global power.

The article points out that Kazakhstan’s “multi-vector foreign policy” has enabled it to manage and maintain relations with major powers. The article concludes that “amid an increasingly complex and fractured geopolitical environment, it is clear that the West should take advantage of the opportunities presented by Kazakhstan’s growing influence.”

Oil Flow from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan via Azerbaijan Rises

Caspian News reported on Feb. 22 a surge in oil transportation from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to European markets via Azerbaijan’s territory. This route accounted for 17.3% of the total oil transportation volume through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in January.

The article adds that Kazakhstan is currently in talks with Azerbaijan to enhance its oil flow beyond the BTC pipeline further, considering the Baku-Supsa pipeline as a potential route to transport up to three million tons of Kazakh oil annually.

Kazakh Parliament Assents to Deal on Allied Relations with Uzbekistan

Kazakh-Uzbek relations will elevate to a new level of contact and bilateral collaboration following the Treaty on Allied Relations ratification, signed in Tashkent on Dec. 22, 2022, Trend reported on Feb. 28.

The agreement aims to fortify the two countries’ independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and long-term economic development.

Key German Companies Create Consortium for Lithium Mining in Kazakhstan

Euractiv released an article on Feb. 28 revealing that prominent German companies, including Knauf Group, GP Günter Papenburg AG, Roxtec, and the German Institute of Lithium, have joined forces to form a consortium for lithium mining using Kazakhstan’s deposits.

The countries agreed to establish a working group to explore lithium mining opportunities and use cooperation. Additionally, they considered developing a roadmap for implementing the initiatives.