Kazakhstan to Launch Year of Tourism in China with Grand Opening Ceremony

ASTANA—Kazakhstan is bringing government officials, artists, and famous athletes to the opening ceremony of the year of Kazakh tourism in China as it seeks to deepen its tourism ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

Kazinform news agency reported that the opening ceremony of the year of Kazakh tourism will be held in Beijing on the stage of the China National Opera House on March 28-29.

Kazakh artists and creative groups have curated an extensive festive program for Beijing’s visitors and residents.

Esteemed Kazakh singer Roza Rymbayeva and opera singers Maira Mukhamedkyzy and Zarina Altynbayeva will perform at the opening gala concert along with the choir of Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater from Almaty, Serper and Sazgen Sazy creative ensembles, Astana Ballet performers and Ulytau ethno-rock band.

The Nauryz Fest will take place on March 30 at the renowned Beijing 798 art zone.

“China is considered one of the important partners for Kazakhstan in the tourism market because of its geographical location. All historical deep ties on the Silk Road influence each other. At present, mutual tourism indicators suggest we are approaching pre-pandemic levels,” told Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Ermek Marzhikpayev Kazinform.

Last year, the flow of tourists from China to Kazakhstan ranked among the top five, with services provided to more than 75,000 Chinese tourists during the nine months. That has shown the strongest growth in Chinese visitors, exceeding 200,000 people.

The introduction of a visa-free regime between the two nations last year is expected to further boost the number of direct flights to 30 per week.

Kazakh culture will be well-represented among seven Chinese cities: Beijing, Xi’an, Shanghai, Ürümqi, Hong Kong, Hangzhou and Chengdu.