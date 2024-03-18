Kazakhstan to Expand Exports to Uzbekistan by Nearly $500 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to expand export supplies to Uzbekistan across 255 items worth approximately $500 million, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a March 15 meeting with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent, reported the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press office.

During his working visit to the capital, Bektenov was received by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The Uzbek president lauded the strategic partnership between the countries, with bilateral trade standing at $4.5 billion last year.

With Aripov, Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the need to enhance transit and transport capabilities in the region, highlighting the potential for cooperation in water use.

The heads of governments noted significant progress in industrial cooperation, recognizing great potential for further development. Currently, 60 projects worth $2.6 billion are underway within industrial cooperation, generating over 13,300 jobs, with an additional 43 promising projects on the horizon.

The Central Asia International Centre for Industrial Cooperation is expected to be important in unlocking further trade potential.

During the working visit, Bektenov got acquainted with the Customs Clearance Centre’s experience in improving administration through the transition to electronic declaration.

He also visited the Texnopark group of industrial enterprises to inspect advanced manufacturing processes for industrial, electronic, construction products and industrial and municipal energy equipment, including elevators and escalators.